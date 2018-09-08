US President Donald Trump on Friday said a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he believes will be positive, is on its way to him.

“I know that a letter is being delivered to me, a personal letter from Kim Jong-un to me. It was handed at the border … yesterday,” he told reporters on board Air Force One as he flew to a fundraiser in Fargo, North Dakota.

“It’s being delivered. It’s actually an elegant way … and I think it’s going to be a positive letter.”

The two leaders have traded correspondence as they negotiate over North Korea’s nuclear programme, as well as messages over social media.

On Thursday, Trump thanked Kim on Twitter for expressing “unwavering faith in President Trump”.

﻿This is a developing story. More to follow

