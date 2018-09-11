UN Command chief talks to North Koreans about troop remains

UN military officials have met North Korean counterparts to discuss the repatriation of additional remains of troops killed during the Korean war.

The meeting took place at the border truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone on Friday, the US-led United Nations Command Korea said.

“Participants discussed military-to-military efforts to support any potential future return of remains,” the command said on Monday.

Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning said the UN delegation was led by US Air Force Major General Michael Minihan, who is chief of staff for the Command that fought alongside South Korea’s troops during the war.

North Korea in July handed over what are thought to be the remains of 55 US servicemen who were killed during the Korean war.

The repatriation followed a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during which Kim agreed to send home some of America’s war dead.