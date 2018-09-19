South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed make the divided peninsula a “region without nuclear weapons” Wednesday after signing a joint statement in Pyongyang.

The two leaders began outlining the path to peace at a joint press conference.

“Moon and I have agreed to make the Korean peninsula a region without nuclear weapons, nor nuclear threats,” Kim said.

“The September declaration will make the inter-Korean relations a higher level to bring the era of peace and prosperity.

Kim also promised to visit Seoul in the “near future”.

Moon said: “The two Koreas have agreed on specific method on denuclearisation” which includes the “permanent closure” of missile launch facilities at the Sohae launching station in Tongchang-ri, North Korea.

Moon is on a three-day trip to the North Korean capital for his third summit with Kim this year, hoping to reboot stalled denuclearisation talks between his host and the United States.

Wednesday’s talks took place at the Paekhwawon official guest house on the outskirts of Pyongyang. The two leaders were shown on television walking down a long corridor talking together, followed by their wives, before entering a room where the cameras could not follow.

After the high symbolism of the two Korean leaders’ first meeting in April in the demilitarised zone that divides the peninsula, and Kim’s historic summit with Trump in Singapore in June, pressure is mounting for more substantive progress.

In Singapore, Kim declared his backing for the denuclearisation of the peninsula, but no details were agreed and Washington and Pyongyang have since sparred over what that means and how it will be achieved.

Additional reporting by Reuters and Agence France-Presse