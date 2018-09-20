The United States is ready to restart negotiations with North Korea “immediately”, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, with the aim of completing North Korea’s denuclearisation by January 2021, reiterating a timeline presented the North Korean leader earlier this month.

At a meeting earlier this month with Moon’s envoys, Kim expressed hope that denuclearisation of the peninsula will take place during Trump’s current term in office through January 2021, South Korean officials said. It was the first time for Kim to clarify a timeline for North Korea giving up its nuclear arsenal.

Pompeo also said he had invited North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho to meet in New York next week where they are both due to attend the United Nations gathering of world leaders.

The United States has also invited North Korean representatives to meet with the US Special Representative for North Korea in Vienna at the “earliest opportunity”, Pompeo said.

Pompeo cited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s decision to “complete the previously announced dismantlement of the Tongchang-ri site in the presence of US and international inspectors as a step toward the final fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea”.

Hopes for peace after Kim agrees to shut missile site, visit Seoul

“On the basis of these important commitments, the United States is prepared to engage immediately in negotiations to transform US-DPRK relations,” Pompeo said in a statement.

North Korea’s pledge at a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang drew an enthusiastic response from US President Donald Trump, even though some US officials and experts fear a ploy to weaken Washington’s resolve and its alliance with Seoul.

Additional reporting by Associated Press