Japan’s H-2B rocket successfully launched the Kounotori7 unmanned cargo vessel into orbit early Sunday to deliver supplies to the International Space Station, the Japanese space agency said.

The rocket lifted off at 2.52am from the Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan, with batteries, food and scientific experiment supplies loaded in the cargo transporter.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had repeatedly suspended the launch plan since September 11 due to bad weather and equipment trouble. A rescheduled launch on September 15 was delayed after an abnormality in a fuel tank safety valve was discovered.

The cargo ship is also delivering a small re-entry capsule for bringing back experiment samples from the space station.