Six members of one of Japan’s most notorious underworld groups have been arrested for illegally brokering the hiring of labourers for the construction industry, which is suffering a chronic shortage of workers as it attempts to meet the schedule for facilities for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Police said the six men were arrested on Wednesday and included Mitsunobu Hiroo, the 69-year-old head of a gang with links to the Tokyo-based Kyokuto-kai crime syndicate. The Kyokuto-kai was designated as a violent criminal organisation in 1993, although it still operates in at least 14 prefectures.

In the early years of the previous decade, the 1,200-strong yakuza group was involved in a violent turf war with the Matsuba-kai syndicate that led to a number of shootings.

The Asahi newspaper quoted police as saying Hiroo had admitted the gang had earned money by recruiting homeless men in the city’s Shinjuku district and sending them to construction sites around Tokyo.

The number of homeless people in the capital has fallen in recent years, although there are still an estimated 5,000 individuals sleeping rough in Tokyo. Their need for cash has made them an easy target for yakuza trying to meet construction firms’ labour needs. There have been no reports of migrant workers being illegally hired to work on Games venues, although experts suggest it cannot be ruled out.

The gang was allegedly paid a fee by construction companies for providing a certain number of labourers each day, while it also took a percentage of the workers’ wages, which amounted to about 10,000 yen (US$90) per day.

The involvement of the underworld in Japan’s construction sector is well documented, although police may be publicly signalling a crackdown on the gangs’ activities in the run-up to the Olympics.

The authorities may be scrutinising the situation more closely now because they are concerned about being embarrassed

Kyle Cleveland, Temple University

“The yakuza have been endemic in the construction industry all the way back to the immediate post-war era and I don’t think it is any worse now than it was then,” said Kyle Cleveland, a professor at the Tokyo campus of Temple University who specialises in social issues.

“In all those years, big corporations, construction companies and politicians have effectively enabled this to happen and it takes cases like this to reveal the chronic long-term reality of the situation.”

Yet change might be in the wind with the eyes of the world on Tokyo less than two years before the opening ceremony for the Olympic Games.

“The authorities may be scrutinising the situation more closely now because they are concerned about being embarrassed by any revelations in the coming months because it is important they be seen to be in compliance with international norms,” Cleveland said.

“This may indicate the government really wants to address the problem, although it might also indicate they want at least to be seen to be tackling the issue.”

The arrests came on the heels of more negative news related to the Olympics, after the Board of Audit suggested the total cost of hosting the Games was likely to reach 3 trillion yen (US$26.5 billion), significantly higher than the 1.35 trillion yen the city’s organising committee estimated in December 2017.

In an angry editorial, the Mainichi newspaper said the numbers were “completely different”, adding: “If it was known earlier that the total cost would be this enormous, more questions would have been asked about hosting the Games.”