The head of South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party of Korea Lee Hae-chan said he had heard that the Pope wishes to visit North Korea next spring, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is visiting Europe and is expected to pass on to the Vatican North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s wish to meet Pope Francis. South Korea’s presidential office said that wish was expressed during a meeting last month.

Lee’s comments come after senior South Korean bishop Lazarus You Heung-sik of Daejeon last week said a Pope visit to the neighbouring North would be “a dream that can be realised” and a gigantic step towards peace on the Korean peninsula.

Pope Francis is expected to meet South Korean President Moon on Thursday during the Asian leader’s tour of Europe, which will include a special “Mass for Peace” on the Korean peninsula in St Peter’s Basilica.

“North Korea could enter the world community as a normal country. I know how much the pope, on various occasions, has called for pacification on the Korean peninsula,” You told a news conference.

Kim told Moon of his wish to meet the pope during a meeting last month, according to South Korea’s presidential office.

The pope is expected to visit Japan next year.