NewsAsiaEast Asia

Yasukuni Shrine

Yasukuni Shrine

Japanese lawmakers visit war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

The visit by the multi-party group comes a day after PM Shinzo Abe made a ritual offering to the shrine but did not visit in person

PUBLISHED : Thursday, 18 October, 2018, 7:46am
UPDATED : Thursday, 18 October, 2018, 7:46am

Comments:  

Associated Press
Associated Press

Share

Related topics

Yasukuni Shrine

More on this story

Related Articles

A group of Japanese lawmakers from various parties on Thursday visited the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo during its annual autumn festival.

The shrine, viewed as a symbol of Japan’s wartime militarism by neighbouring countries, has been a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which suffered Japan’s wartime brutality. The shrine honours convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe sends offering to controversial shrine

The visit came a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a ritual offering to Yasukuni, instead of visiting the shrine in person.

 

Most Popular

 

You may also like