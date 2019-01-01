North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday made a fresh pledge to denuclearise the Korean peninsula despite stalled negotiations with the US, but warned he could just as quickly resume the nuclear programme unless sanctions are lifted.

“It is my firm willingness to achieve a permanent peace regime and the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”, Kim said in his closely watched New Year’s Day speech.

Speaking from an armchair in a stately office, the young leader warned that the North may also be forced to find a “new path” towards peace and denuclearisation should the United States fail to carry out its end of the agreement.

“If the US does not keep its promise made in front of the whole world,” Kim said, “we may be Left with no choice but to consider a new way to safeguard our sovereignty and interests.”

Following a rapid diplomatic rapprochement that began with the North’s participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the South, Kim and US President Donald Trump signed an opaque agreement to work towards the “denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula” in Singapore last year.

But the two countries still disagree over what the pact actually means, causing follow-up negotiations to stall.

North Korea has said it has done all it should do to show sincerity in holding up its own side of the agreement. It said it has closed its nuclear weapons test site, started dismantling the Sohae long-range missile engine test stand and launch platform, and has expressed a willingness to permanently dismantle its main nuclear facilities in Yongbyon should the US take corresponding steps.

While calling for sanctions relief and a declaration of intent by the US to end the Korean war, Pyongyang has condemned the US as “gangster-like”. Washington has said it will maintain sanctions until the “final, fully verified denuclearisation” of the North.

The Korean war ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty, leaving the North on one side and the South and the United States on the other – still technically at war.

Kim also said he was willing to meet Trump again “at any time”, while the US president has said he is looking forward a possible second summit with the North Korean leader early this year.

Last week, Trump tweeted: “President Xi of China has stated that he is upping the sanctions against [North Korea]. Said he wants them to denuclearise. Progress is being made.”

Professor Kim Yong-hyun, from Dongguk Univesity in South Korea, said the young North Korean leader’s speech was aimed at resolving the nuclear stand-off, and it is now up to Trump to respond.

“While strongly calling for sanctions relief, Kim Jong-un was putting emphasis on resolving the nuclear issue through peaceful dialogue,” he said.

“By saying it like this, Kim has sent the ball to Trump’s court.”

Professor Kim Yong-hyun said another salient point in Kim Jong-un’s address was his acknowledgement of the significance of an inter-Korean agreement preventing accidental armed clashes and easing military tensions – a pact signed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in September, during their third summit in Pyongyang.

Kim described the military agreement as a “non-aggression pact in effect”, and stressed the need for both Koreas to end cold war rivalries and move towards peaceful coexistence and prosperity.

A near-term full rollback of the North’s nuclear and missile capabilities is not a realistic possibility

Robert S. Litwak

By acknowledging the significance of this agreement, Kim pledged commitment to avoiding provocative military acts, while moving towards denuclearisation and peace, Professor Kim Yong-hyun said.

Professor Yang Moo-jin, from the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said the United States’ ongoing strategy of applying “maximum pressure” and sanctions would only deepen the North’s suspicion about Trump’s intention to hold his side of the agreement signed at the Singapore summit.

Trump and Kim in June agreed to join efforts to build “a lasting and stable peace regime” on the Korean peninsula, as well as to work toward “complete denuclearisation” of the peninsula.

Yang said Trump needed to “summon the political courage and exercise his executive rights to decision” to break the negotiation deadlock with North Korea and somehow address Kim’s demands for a phased, synchronised and reciprocal approach.

Both leaders need to see progress in the negotiation for their own domestic political reasons, he said.

While Trump wants to showcase a foreign diplomatic achievement for his re-election campaign, Kim needs respite from sanctions to make improvements to his country’s economy and people’s livelihoods – especially in the lead up to the 75th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the ruling Workers Party of Korea in 2020, Yang said.

Lee Soo-hyuk, a former South Korean point man on North Korea nuclear issues, said the US has recently made friendly gestures by suggesting the reduction of next year’s US-South Korea annual military drills and easing a travel ban for Americans heading to the North for humanitarian reasons.

Stephen Biegun, the US Special Representative for North Korea, said last month that Washington is willing to discuss trust-building initiatives with Pyongyang as the process of denuclearisation the North begins.

Lee said the US prepared a “road map” for the North’s denuclearisation, which is now being discussed, after negotiations halted and both sides started accusing each other of dragging their feet and acting in bad faith.

Among the issues hampering negotiations is Washington’s request for the North to declare its nuclear and missile facilities.

“The North evidently believe that providing such a declaration would essentially be providing the US with a target list should negotiations fail,” Robert S. Litwak at the Woodrow Wilson International Centre for Scholars wrote on 38 North website.

North Korea has a nuclear arsenal which could expand to almost half the size of the United Kingdom by 2020, Litwak said.

“A near-term full rollback of the North’s nuclear and missile capabilities is not a realistic possibility”, he said.