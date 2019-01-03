The acting North Korean ambassador to Rome has disappeared with his entire family and sought asylum in the West, a Seoul newspaper said on Thursday.

Jo Song-gil, 48, with wife and children, asked Italian authorities for protection early last month, attempting to defect to an unknown country, the Joongang Ilbo daily said, quoting a diplomatic source.

Italian authorities were “agonising” over what to do, the unnamed official was quoted as saying, but added that they were “protecting him in a safe place”.

South Korea’s intelligence agency declined to comment or provide information on the reported defection.

“We don’t comment on any matters of intelligence,” said a spokesman from the National Intelligence Service.

If confirmed, this would be the first defection by a North Korean diplomat since 2016, when deputy ambassador to London Thae Yong-ho fled to the South with his wife and two sons.

According to Joongang Ilbo, Jo has been serving as acting ambassador after Italy expelled then ambassador Mun Jong-nam following the North’s sixth nuclear test in September 2017.

The Jo family had been living in Rome since 2015 with no direct relatives still living in Pyongyang – a rare privilege granted only to North Korean power elites because it leaves nobody behind to prevent them from defecting, the daily said.

Jo is “known to be a son or son-in-law of one of the highest-level officials in the North’s regime”, the Joongang cited an unnamed North Korea expert as saying.

The Kim dynasty has ruled the impoverished but nuclear-armed state for three generations with little tolerance for dissent, and the regime stands accused of widespread human rights abuses.

North Korean diplomats are usually called back home when they have spent about three years overseas. Many are aggrieved when they are told to return home from developed countries where they can raise their children in a presumably favourable environment, North Korean defectors have said.

Thae once said among the motives of his refusal to return to Pyongyang was his desire to keep raising his two sons outside the impoverished socialist state.

Several diplomats working overseas have defected to the West over the past three decades.

They include Ko Yong-hwan and Hyon Song-il, who defected to the South in 1991 and 1996 respectively after abandoning their posts in Africa, and Jang Sung-gil, a former ambassador to Egypt who took asylum in the United States with his family and brother who was also a diplomat working in London.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse