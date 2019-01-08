A high-ranking North Korean, reported by South Korean media to be Kim Jong-un, appears to be visiting China by train, although the identity of the traveller has yet to be confirmed.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing an unspecified source familiar with North Korean issues, said that a North Korean train possibly carrying a “high-level” official had crossed the border into China. It was expected to arrive in Beijing at 10am Tuesday, Yonhap reported.

Meanwhile South Korea’s Hankyoreh newspaper, citing an unidentified source with close knowledge of North Korea-China affairs, reported that Kim was travelling on the train to Beijing late on Monday to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The tight security in the Chinese border city of Dandong also prompted speculation that an important foreign dignitary was in China, sources told Kyodo News.

Hotels around the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge linking Dandong with the North Korean town of Sinuiju barred guests from entering rooms that faced the Yalu River crossing on Monday afternoon, in an apparent move to prevent the train from being seen, the sources said.

A hotel source said it was rumoured that a North Korean dignitary was visiting China. Security in Beijing would be strengthened early Tuesday morning, another source told Kyodo.

Joongang daily in Seoul quoted sources in Dandong saying that Chinese security agents were deployed at the China’s end of the railway bridge.

A diplomatic source in Beijing told Kyodo that the visitor might be North Korean leader Kim, who in his New Year’s address on January 1 voiced readiness to meet with US President Donald Trump again at any time.

The Yonhap source said it had not been confirmed whether a senior official was on board, but that dozens of security vehicles and officials had blocked the roads around a station in Dandong as the train passed.

Pyongyang is believed to be trying to gain the backing from China to promote negotiations with Washington, which have been mired in a stalemate against a backdrop of the Trump administration’s growing scepticism about Kim’s intention to give up nuclear weapons.

In March last year, Kim travelled to Beijing in his first foreign trip since becoming North Korea’s supreme leader following the death of his father Kim Jong-il in 2011. During 2018, he visited China three times to hold talks with Xi.

At their historic meeting in Singapore on June 12, 2018, Kim and Trump agreed that the United States would provide security guarantees to North Korea in exchange for its “complete denuclearisation”.

Earlier on Monday the South Korean newspaper Munhwa Ilbo reported that US State Department officials recently met several times with North Korean counterparts in Hanoi and discussed planning a second summit between Trump and Kim, fuelling speculation that Vietnam might host the event.

Diplomatic sources say Xi will probably visit North Korea at some point soon, which would make him the first Chinese leader to do so since 2005.

In early December, Xi told North Korea’s foreign minister during a visit in Beijing that he “hoped North Korea and the United States meet each other halfway and address each other’s reasonable concerns, allowing positive progress on the peninsula’s nuclear talks.”

Additional reporting by Park Chan-kyong and Reuters