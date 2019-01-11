Footage of a troop of snow monkeys in northeastern Japan making their way across electrical wires has charmed hundreds of thousands of people on Twitter.

The minute-long clip, posted on Monday, shows about 20 Japanese macaques walking across a wire tightrope-style, as though they were circus acrobats. They were apparently heading in the direction of a forest near a residential area.

As of Thursday afternoon, the clip had been played more than a million times – a reaction that the poster of the video described as “just astonishing”. His smartphone had been “buzzing” due to the thousands of re-tweets, he said on Twitter.

The scene in Mutsu City, Aomori prefecture, was filmed on Monday by the Twitter user’s mother. She told NHK News that monkeys occasionally could be seen in the area, but it was the first time she saw this many at once.

The video attracted a number of comments from viewers, saying, “They are cute”, or “I can watch this over and over”.

A follow-up video posted on Twitter the next day was just as popular, garnering 232,000 views as of Thursday evening.