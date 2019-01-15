The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee on Tuesday again denied corruption allegations against him, suggesting any guilt was with others at the Japanese body.

Tsunekazu Takeda, who was last month indicted in France on corruption allegations, read a seven-minute prepared text and then took no questions from hundreds of journalists.

“I am very sorry for having caused concern for those working very hard to prepare for Tokyo’s 2020 Olympics and Paralympics,” Takeda said, speaking in Japanese.

Takeda gave only courtesy bows before and after his speech, not the low, sustained bows associated with showing deep remorse.

He acknowledged he had signed off on about US$2 million in payments to a Singapore consulting company, Black Tidings.

French investigators have linked Black Tidings to Papa Massata Diack, one of the sons of powerful ex-IOC member Lamine Diack of Senegal.

Lamine Diack had huge influence over Olympic voters in Africa. In 2013, IOC members voted for Tokyo, eliminating attractive bids from Madrid and Istanbul.

“The contract (with Black Tidings) was reviewed and I did make the final signature,” said Takeda, who is the head of the IOC marketing commission. He called it a “regular commercial contract procedure” and said “there were several others who signed off before me”.

“As for me, I was not involved in the decision-making process for deciding on Black Tiding. There was no reason for me to question the process on this consultation deal,” said Takeda.

Innocent or guilty in a bribery scandal that French authorities suspect helped land the Games for Tokyo, the scandal has cast a shadow over the upcoming Olympics that open in 18 months.

It also underscores failed efforts by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to clean up its bidding process with billions swirling around the preparations of every Olympics.

Tokyo is spending about US$20 billion to prepare for the Games.

Jeff Kingston, who teaches Japanese politics at Temple University in Tokyo, said in the “end this could be known as the Black Tidings Olympics”.

“It’s a huge black eye for Japan. There is no other way to spin it,” he said. Kingston also blamed the IOC. “What this does is expose the failure of the IOC to get its house in order.”

The Asahi newspaper reported Olympics Minister Yoshitaka Sakurada as saying at a separate news conference Tuesday that the allegations were “not very good for the image” of Japan.

Dressed in a dark suit and a silver-blue tie to match his hair, Takeda spoke seated without the usual promotional backdrop of the Tokyo Olympics, or the Japanese Olympic Committee. He offered little new, referring often to a 2016 internal report by the Japanese Olympic Committee that essentially cleared him of wrongdoing.

The JOC report concluded the US$2 million was appropriate compensation for consulting work done by Black Tidings. Takeda also said he had no knowledge of links to the Diack family. He said the contact was not “illegal under Japanese law”.

“I’d like to clear the allegation against me, and I will cooperate fully with French authorities,” Takeda said.

Tokyo’s Olympic organising committee attempted to distance itself from Takeda, who headed the bid committee but is not at the head of the organising committee.

“The Tokyo 2020 organising committee has no means of knowing the details of the bid committee’s activities, as the organising committee was established after Tokyo was selected as the host city,” organisers said in a statement. “We believe that the games were awarded to Tokyo because the city presented the best bid.”

The last Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro were tumultuous from start to finish and ended eventually with the arrest of organising committee president – and Brazilian Olympic Committee president – Carlos Nuzman, also in a vote-buying scandal.

IOC President Thomas Bach, speaking last month in Tokyo, described the Games as “the best prepared” in history. They have overcome early problems that included a plagiarised logo design, and a redesign of a new Olympic stadium because of soaring costs. General cost overruns have continued to be an issue for Tokyo, which is now spending three times more than it said it would when it was selected.