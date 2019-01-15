The head of South Korea’s top sports body Tuesday apologised for a litany of sexual assault cases between young athletes and their coaches, and vowed new preventive measures which included imposing lifetime bans on offenders.

“I offer my apologies for the athletes who were victimised by sexual assault. I admire them for their courage to speak out in public about their painful experiences,” said Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Lee Kee-heung.

The move comes after Shim Suk-hee, a double Olympic short track gold medallist, accused her former coach last week of raping and sexually molesting her multiple times, prompting several other victims to come forward.

Lee apologised for the “systematic flaw” that failed to prevent repeated misconduct.

“I will root out the coaches who try to manipulate the future of our athletes and use their status to commit unfair actions,” Lee said.

“I will impose a lifetime ban on sexual offenders and completely block them from local and overseas recruitment,” he added.

Lee promised new preventive measures which included hiring a woman for a vice-head position of the national training centre, as well as female staff to train athletes. A human rights centre will be set up in the national training centre to protect the rights of athletes, the Korea Times reported.

South Korea is a regional sporting power and regularly in the top 10 medal table places at summer and winter Olympics.

But in an already intensely competitive society, winning is everything in its sports community – where coaches hold immense sway over athletes’ careers, and physical and verbal abuse are known to be rife.

In addition, the country remains socially conservative and female sex crime victims can face public shaming.