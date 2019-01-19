Tokyo plans to release new evidence that it says proves a South Korean warship locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese plane – the latest exchange in a tit-for-tat war of words that began over the issue last month.

Japan is now considering making public an audio recording from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force patrol plane that it claims was targeted over the sea between the two countries on December 20, a government source said on Saturday.

It follows 13 minutes of video footage that Tokyo released in late December, which it says shows the vessel engaging a radar system that measures how far away a target is and its direction of travel.

The intensity of radio waves used by the radar tend to be constant and powerful, and the footage showed an MSDF crew member remarking on the Japanese plane’s systems picking up an “extremely strong” reading.

South Korea maintains that Japan has presented no definitive proof to back its claim, and released its own video in response earlier this month, composed of footage shot from sea level combined with video filmed from the aircraft that Tokyo had released earlier.

Japan will decide on whether to release the audio recording after Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya returns from the United States on Sunday, according to the government source.

“We should avoid any misunderstanding among Japanese citizens and the international community. We have to explain what happened,” Iwaya told reporters while visiting Hawaii.

Japanese and South Korean officials have held talks but so far failed to overcome their differences.