North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed “great satisfaction” over results of recent talks with US officials to discuss a second summit between him and US President Donald Trump, speaking highly of the American leader, state media said on Thursday.

“Kim Jong-un said that we will believe in the positive way of thinking of President Trump, wait with patience and in good faith and, together with the US, advance step by step toward the goal to be reached by the two countries of North Korea and the United States,” the Korean Central News Agency said.

KCNA added that Kim received a letter from Trump and a briefing from the North Korean delegation which recently visited Washington about the results of the negotiations, but did not elaborate.

“He spoke highly of President Trump for expressing his unusual determination and will … with a great interest in the second DPRK-US summit,” KCNA said, using the initials of the North’s official name.

Trump met with North Korean envoy Kim Yong-chol at the White House for about 90 minutes on Friday. The White House announced afterwards that Trump would meet Kim Jong-un for a second summit in February, without specifying a date or location.

The pair’s landmark first summit was held in Singapore last June.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse