A UN panel is expected to accuse North Korea of illegally selling fishing rights to other countries – including China – as a means of generating income in contravention of past Security Council resolutions, diplomatic sources said in advance of an upcoming sanctions report.

The panel, which tracks violations of sanctions measures against Pyongyang, is expected to show in its annual report that vessels carrying North Korean fishing licences were operating in waters between the Korean peninsula and its neighbouring countries.

The claim is based on information provided by two unnamed member states, though one has been identified as Japan, according to officials in Tokyo.

It is also expected to be reported that more than 15 Chinese fishing vessels were inspected and found to be carrying licences from North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, during the reporting period of January-November 2018.

It is anticipated that information obtained from fishermen who were questioned will reveal that around 200 Chinese fishing vessels were operating in North Korean waters. Based on another interview, it was discovered that the price of a single fishing licence cost about 50,000 yuan (US$7,250) per month.

The fishing vessels apparently displayed fishing permit number plates that were attached to the outside of the vessels, flown on flags, or both in combination.

Japan is very keen to take a hard line against any cooperation between North Korea and China

James Brown, Temple University

These actions violate a Security Council resolution adopted in December 2017 in response to Pyongyang’s ballistic missile launch the previous month. In it, the 15-member council clarified that any sale of fishing rights by North Korea was strictly prohibited.

A spokesman for the newly created United Nations Sanctions Division within Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tokyo had “no option” but to raise the issue of North Korea selling fishing rights to Chinese companies.

“We have to respond to any country that does not follow UN resolutions, which is what this clearly is, and we cannot simply overlook this situation,” the official told the South China Morning Post.

“Foreign Minister Taro Kono mentioned this issue in the UN Security Council in September so we are being consistent. No matter where it is taking place, purchasing fishing rights from North Korea to permit them to operate in those waters is a clear violation of the UN sanctions resolution.”

Last September, Kono highlighted concerns about the sale of fishing rights as well as ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products as two examples of the North’s “sophisticated efforts to evade and circumvent” past resolutions.

The resolutions were imposed on the country in escalating fashion as it carried out a total of six underground nuclear tests and numerous missile launches using banned equipment.

Each year, the panel prepares its report based on information analysed by its eight members, who have expertise on a variety of issues such as nuclear non-proliferation and export trade control.

They represent the five permanent Security Council member nations – Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States – and members from Japan, South Korea and South Africa.

The report is to be submitted to the 15 members of the North Korea sanctions committee on Friday, with the document typically being made public within a month.

Japan’s primary concern will be ensuring that North Korea abides by sanctions, said James Brown, an associate professor of international relations at the Tokyo campus of Temple University, with the depletion of natural resources in the Sea of Japan a second matter to be addressed.

“Japan is very keen to take a hard line against any cooperation between North Korea and China and Tokyo is extremely worried about any signs of an increasing closeness between North Korea, China and Russia,” he said.

According to the Fisheries Agency, 5,191 foreign vessels were ordered to leave Japanese territorial waters in 2017 after being caught operating illegally, but in the five months until October of last year – which coincided with the peak squid fishing season – the Coast Guard confronted 4,481 foreign ships that had intruded into Japanese waters.

Most these cases were in waters between northern Japan and the Korean peninsula, including the rich squid and shrimp grounds off the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture.

The Japan Squid Fisheries Association has appealed to the Japanese government for additional support for Japanese boats and crews operating in the Sea of Japan.

Fishermen have reported being threatened by the crews of foreign ships operating in Japanese waters, with the Coast Guard having limited success in forcing poachers to leave.

Water cannons are a limited deterrent and there are often so many small North Korean boats in the area that the Coast Guard is not able to stop them all from hauling in a catch.

The arrival of North Korean fishing boats in Japanese waters is a relatively recent problem and is believed to be the result of falling catches in the North’s coastal waters, which have been largely fished out as demand for food increases.

Tokyo’s latest concern is that the small, wooden North Korean ships may now be replaced by modern Chinese vessels operating under a North Korean flag but able to bring in far larger catches.

“The worry is that Chinese fishing boats will go in and vacuum everything up, which could have a harmful impact on resources,” Brown said.

Additional reporting by Kyodo