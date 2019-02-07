A Chinese man enrolled in Japan’s technical intern programme was found dead at a company dormitory in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, on Thursday and police are questioning another Chinese man on suspicion of murdering him.

Construction worker Zhong Xuecheng, 37, was found dead at the dormitory, bleeding from multiple stab wounds, after police rushed to the site following an emergency call around 6.15am that a fight had broken out.

A Chinese man who lived in the same dormitory, thought to be in his 30s, fled the scene and was found about one and a half hours later at his workplace, some 2km away, where he was detained by police.

The police also found a knife at the dormitory that is believed to have been used to stab Zhong.

Many foreign nationals are working in Japan under the country’s technical intern programme, which has the aim of transferring skills to developing countries. But the scheme has been criticised for providing cover to companies that want to import cheap labour.

The Technical Internship Trainee Programme, which started in 1993, was initially described as a way of helping people from developing countries learn new skills that they could use when they had left Japan.

It was soon attacked for loopholes that permitted companies to abuse its terms, paying far less than the legal minimum wage, making workers put in unpaid overtime and providing them with sub-standard accommodation and working conditions. Some 22 foreign trainees died in work-related accidents between 2014 and 2016, while conditions were so bad at a number of work sites that the trainees fled.

Conscious of public opinion and the fallout from its previous attempts at bringing in more foreign workers, the government has outlined a number of initiatives that it hopes will help migrants assimilate into Japanese society more smoothly.

These include establishing consultation centres in all of Japan’s 47 prefectures and providing help with things like setting up bank accounts, securing accommodation and arranging mobile phone contracts.

Employers will also be required to provide evidence that they have no links to organised crime, have never previously forced workers to resign, and are committed to paying salaries that are equivalent to those of Japanese workers doing the same tasks.