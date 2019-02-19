The Trump administration has enforced sanctions more stringently due to concerns Kim Jong-un is not serious about denuclearisation. Photo: AP
Seoul pledges to keep pace with US pressure on North Korea ahead of Trump-Kim summit 2019
- South Korea says it won’t prematurely ease sanctions until there is denuclearisation
- But Pyongyang’s highest-level diplomat to defect to the South, Thae Young-ho, said the North would not abandon nuclear weapons even if it was paid “trillions of dollars”
Topic | North Korea
The Trump administration has enforced sanctions more stringently due to concerns Kim Jong-un is not serious about denuclearisation. Photo: AP