North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station in Vietnam at the border with China. Photo: Reuters
Trump-Kim summit 2019: North Korean leader arrives in Hanoi before two days of meetings
- The two leaders will meet on Wednesday before a dinner, followed by a ‘series of back and forth’ meetings on Thursday
- Kim travelled to Hanoi by limousine after his heavily armoured train pulled into the Vietnamese border station of Dong Dang just after 8am
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore. Photo: AP
Trump-Kim summit 2019: is North Korea really willing to give up its nukes? The Americans who negotiated a 1994 deal still have hope
- Under Bill Clinton, US agreed deal to freeze Pyongyang’s plutonium production
- But that deal collapsed after North Korea established parallel programme
