Otto Warmbier being escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea, in March 2016. Photo: AP
‘I take him at his word’: Donald Trump defends Kim Jong-un over death of US student Otto Warmbier
- Trump said that he spoke to Kim about the death of Warmbier and that Kim ‘feels badly about it’
- He said the North Korean leader knew about the case but learned about it only after the fact
Topic | Trump-Kim summit
