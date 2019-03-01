North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong shake hands at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. Photo: EPA
After Kim Jong-un’s visit with Vietnam’s President Trong, will he stop in Beijing to brief Xi about Trump summit?
- The North Korean leader met top Vietnamese leaders in a visit experts say was purely symbolic
- Washington and Pyongyang continue to dispute what happened at the summit, while the Chinese president could hear Kim’s side in person
