Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un before a meeting in Hanoi on February 27. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Donald Trump says relationship with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un remains ‘very good’ despite summit flop

  • ‘I would be surprised in a negative way if [Kim] did anything that was not per our understanding,’ Trump says
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:59am, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:12am, 9 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un before a meeting in Hanoi on February 27. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing’s relations with Pyongyang have improved markedly in the last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s (right) four meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left). Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Put Hanoi summit failure aside and plot path to nuclear-free Korean peninsula, China tells Trump and Kim

  • China’s top diplomat says achievable goals and breaking the cycle of mistrust are key to solving decades-old problem
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 9:18pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 8 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing’s relations with Pyongyang have improved markedly in the last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s (right) four meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left). Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.