US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un before a meeting in Hanoi on February 27. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says relationship with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un remains ‘very good’ despite summit flop
- ‘I would be surprised in a negative way if [Kim] did anything that was not per our understanding,’ Trump says
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing’s relations with Pyongyang have improved markedly in the last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s (right) four meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left). Photo: Xinhua
Put Hanoi summit failure aside and plot path to nuclear-free Korean peninsula, China tells Trump and Kim
- China’s top diplomat says achievable goals and breaking the cycle of mistrust are key to solving decades-old problem
