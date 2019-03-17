A crested ibis from China receives a physical examination at the Sado Japanese Crested Ibis Conservation Centre in Niigata Prefecture in October 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Rare ibis China gave Japan last year lays first egg, expected to hatch in April
- The egg was laid by Guan Guan, one of two birds Beijing gave Tokyo to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their peace and friendship treaty
