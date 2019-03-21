North Korean dissident smashes portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il in viral video
- It is unlikely for the video – posted by Cheollima Civil Defense, a group that wants to overthrow the Kim regime – to have been filmed in North Korea, says a defector
- Desecrating the image of the ruling Kim dynasty is considered a heinous crime in a country where the leadership enjoys godlike status
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Kyodo
Cheollima Civil Defense wants to take on Kim Jong-un and free North Korea. Who are they, and do they have a shot?
- The dissident group, said to be behind a February raid on Pyongyang’s embassy in Spain, has appealed to media not to reveal their members’ identities due to concerns about the hermit kingdom’s ‘death squads’
- Cheollima previously took credit for the 2017 extraction of Kim Han-sol, the son of Kim Jong-un’s assassinated brother, and anti-North Korean graffiti outside the embassy in Malaysia
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Kyodo