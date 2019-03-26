The professor taught at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul. Photo: Facebook
South Korean professor forced graduate students to write daughter’s thesis for entry into top dental school
- The academic made her graduate students conduct an experiment which her daughter then published in a journal under her own name
- The daughter then included the journal article in an application to Seoul National University’s dental school
Topic | South Korea
