Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The professor taught at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul. Photo: Facebook
East Asia

South Korean professor forced graduate students to write daughter’s thesis for entry into top dental school

  • The academic made her graduate students conduct an experiment which her daughter then published in a journal under her own name
  • The daughter then included the journal article in an application to Seoul National University’s dental school
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:52pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:59pm, 26 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The professor taught at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.