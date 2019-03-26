A man rings an intercom of North Korea’s embassy in Madrid. Photo: Reuters
Intruders at North Korean embassy in Madrid contacted FBI: Spanish court
- A court said it had found evidence of trespassing, injuries, threats and burglary committed by “a criminal organisation” on February 22
- Investigators named a Mexican national as the leader of a gang that broke in to the embassy, tied up the staff and stole computers from the building
Cheollima Civil Defense wants to take on Kim Jong-un and free North Korea. Who are they, and do they have a shot?
- The dissident group, said to be behind a February raid on Pyongyang’s embassy in Spain, has appealed to media not to reveal their members’ identities due to concerns about the hermit kingdom’s ‘death squads’
- Cheollima previously took credit for the 2017 extraction of Kim Han-sol, the son of Kim Jong-un’s assassinated brother, and anti-North Korean graffiti outside the embassy in Malaysia
