A person from the North Korean embassy in Madrid tells reporters not to take pictures of the diplomatic building. Photo: AP
East Asia

Spanish judge ‘wants US to hand over North Korea embassy intruders’, as dissident Cheollima Civil Defence group admits responsibility

  • All 10 suspects in the February incident at the North Korean embassy in Madrid fled to the US, a Spanish judicial document says
  • Cheollima Civil Defence admits it carried out the incident, but says it was invited into the embassy and tried to convince a diplomat there to defect
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:15am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:59pm, 27 Mar, 2019

A man rings an intercom of North Korea’s embassy in Madrid. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Intruders at North Korean embassy in Madrid contacted FBI: Spanish court

  • A court said it had found evidence of trespassing, injuries, threats and burglary committed by “a criminal organisation” on February 22
  • Investigators named a Mexican national as the leader of a gang that broke in to the embassy, tied up the staff and stole computers from the building
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

Associated Press  

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:08pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:47pm, 26 Mar, 2019

