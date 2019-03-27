A person from the North Korean embassy in Madrid tells reporters not to take pictures of the diplomatic building. Photo: AP
Spanish judge ‘wants US to hand over North Korea embassy intruders’, as dissident Cheollima Civil Defence group admits responsibility
- All 10 suspects in the February incident at the North Korean embassy in Madrid fled to the US, a Spanish judicial document says
- Cheollima Civil Defence admits it carried out the incident, but says it was invited into the embassy and tried to convince a diplomat there to defect
Topic | North Korea
A man rings an intercom of North Korea’s embassy in Madrid. Photo: Reuters
Intruders at North Korean embassy in Madrid contacted FBI: Spanish court
- A court said it had found evidence of trespassing, injuries, threats and burglary committed by “a criminal organisation” on February 22
- Investigators named a Mexican national as the leader of a gang that broke in to the embassy, tied up the staff and stole computers from the building
