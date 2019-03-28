Channels

A protester holds a poster showing US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a rally against the United States’ policy on North Korea, near the US Embassy in Seoul on Saturday. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea activity ‘inconsistent with denuclearisation’ says US general, in blow to Donald Trump negotiating tactics

  • US lawmakers are told there has been ‘little to no verifiable changes in North Korea’s military capabilities’
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:18am, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:22am, 28 Mar, 2019

The Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February ended without a deal or agreement. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Kim Jong-un ‘was shocked’ by new US list of undisclosed nuclear facilities at Hanoi summit

  • North Korean affairs expert Zhang Liangui tells forum the talks broke down because Washington changed its negotiating position at the last minute
  • Pyongyang ‘felt its expectations would not be met’, he says
Topic |   Trump-Kim summit
Guo Rui

Guo Rui  

Published: 1:00am, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:29am, 26 Mar, 2019

