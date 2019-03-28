Lee Seung-yon holds a mini camera unit capable of being built into customised devices. Photo: AFP
As South Korea confronts ‘spycam porn’ epidemic, pressure mounts on shops that sell hidden devices
- Under current regulations, spycam buyers are not required to give personal information
- Spycam crimes have become so prevalent that female police officers now inspect public toilets
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Lee Seung-yon holds a mini camera unit capable of being built into customised devices. Photo: AFP
Seungri arrives for questioning over criminal allegations at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on March 14. The South Korean pop star has announced his retirement from show business amid mounting criminal investigations. Photo: AFP
How the Seungri and Jung Joon-young K-pop sex scandal exposes South Korea’s culture of toxic masculinity
- Charges of sexual abuse and illegally recording sexual activities could cost a number of stars their careers, but this behaviour is all too common
- The country’s #MeToo movement saw tens of thousands of women protest hidden-camera sex crimes last year – will the latest outrage mean real change?
Topic | South Korea
Seungri arrives for questioning over criminal allegations at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on March 14. The South Korean pop star has announced his retirement from show business amid mounting criminal investigations. Photo: AFP