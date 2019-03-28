Channels

Woman with flags of North Korea, the US and Vietnam stand outside Hanoi’s Melia Hotel where the leaders met. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea eyes travellers from Vietnam after Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi

  • With an economy crippled by international sanctions, isolated North Korea is keen to boost its nascent tourism sector
  • It aims to attract more foreign visitors, the bulk of whom currently come from China
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:27pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:37am, 29 Mar, 2019

A scene from North Korean film A Bellflower (1987).
Arts & Culture

What North Korean films are like: propaganda, potatoes and Japanese ninjas

  • Little is known about North Korea’s domestic feature films, but a German travelling film roadshow once gave a peek into this mysterious world
  • The films encouraged things like eating potatoes to cope with food shortages, not abandoning rural hometowns, and of course – loving the Great Leader
Topic |   Asian cinema
Richard James Havis

Richard James Havis  

Published: 6:00pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:06pm, 17 Mar, 2019

