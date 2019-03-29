South Korean President Moon Jae-in watches on as US President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting at the White House in 2018. Photo: EPA
South Korean President Moon Jae-in hopes to restart North Korea denuclearisation talks in Trump meetings
- He will meet the US president for a summit in Washington on April 11 to discuss North Korea and other alliance issues
- Tump’s failure to seal a deal with Kim Jong-un in February was a blow to Moon’s conviction that the North was willing to abandon its nuclear arsenal
