Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Japan names new imperial ‘Reiwa’ era, signalling a ‘new mindset’ as abdication approaches

  • Japan’s new era name is the first adaptation from a Japanese classic, unlike the previous ones in use that were all based on Chinese classics
  • Emperor Akihito will step down at the end of April and his son Crown Prince Naruhito will assume the throne on May 1
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:12am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:51am, 1 Apr, 2019

Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AFP
Crowns, jewels and regalia have long been associated with royalty the world over. Photo: AP
Explained

Explained: Royalty in Asia

  • Monarchic rule was once the most common form of government across much of Asia, but today only a handful of royal families remain
Topic |   Royalty
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Published: 11:01am, 5 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:01am, 5 Mar, 2019

Crowns, jewels and regalia have long been associated with royalty the world over. Photo: AP
