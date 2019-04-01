Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AFP
Japan names new imperial ‘Reiwa’ era, signalling a ‘new mindset’ as abdication approaches
- Japan’s new era name is the first adaptation from a Japanese classic, unlike the previous ones in use that were all based on Chinese classics
- Emperor Akihito will step down at the end of April and his son Crown Prince Naruhito will assume the throne on May 1
Topic | Japan
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AFP
Crowns, jewels and regalia have long been associated with royalty the world over. Photo: AP
Explained: Royalty in Asia
- Monarchic rule was once the most common form of government across much of Asia, but today only a handful of royal families remain
Topic | Royalty
Crowns, jewels and regalia have long been associated with royalty the world over. Photo: AP