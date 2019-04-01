Trainee workers at a car parts factory in Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan. Photo: Reuters
Japan eases immigration rules to let in more foreign workers under new visa system
- The new system was launched as hundreds of thousands of foreigners are estimated to take up blue-collar and other types of jobs in the country
- Foreigners with certain Japanese language and job skills can now apply for a resident status called Specified Skilled Worker No. 1, which grants working rights in 14 sectors, such as construction, farming and nursing care
Topic | Japan
Trainee workers at a car parts factory in Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan. Photo: Reuters