SCMP
Families of the Jeju April 3 incident victims visit a memorial park in Jeju. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

'Lives were sacrificed': South Korean police apologise for massacres in Jeju sparked by armed uprising in 1948

  In 1948 on April 3, members of the communist Workers' Party of Southern Korea – an ally of the organisation that still rules North Korea – launched an armed uprising on Jeju Island
  The revolt was quickly put down, but sporadic clashes continued, with more than 10,000 civilians killed by South Korean security forces over the next six years
South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:03pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:24pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Families of the Jeju April 3 incident victims visit a memorial park in Jeju. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

South Korean ship detained for illegally trading with North, in violation of UN sanctions

  South Korean President Moon Jae-in has sought to engage the North to bring it to the negotiating table, dangling economic carrots
South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:53pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:55pm, 3 Apr, 2019

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
