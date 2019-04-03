Families of the Jeju April 3 incident victims visit a memorial park in Jeju. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Lives were sacrificed’: South Korean police apologise for massacres in Jeju sparked by armed uprising in 1948
- In 1948 on April 3, members of the communist Workers’ Party of Southern Korea – an ally of the organisation that still rules North Korea – launched an armed uprising on Jeju Island
- The revolt was quickly put down, but sporadic clashes continued, with more than 10,000 civilians killed by South Korean security forces over the next six years
South Korean ship detained for illegally trading with North, in violation of UN sanctions
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has sought to engage the North to bring it to the negotiating table, dangling economic carrots
