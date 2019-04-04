Channels

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges, leaves the office of his lawyers in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn hit with fourth Japan arrest warrant, for ‘buying family yacht with company cash’

  • The funds allegedly came from Nissan’s so-called CEO reserve, a pool of funds Carlos Ghosn could use at his discretion at the time
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 7:37am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:37am, 4 Apr, 2019

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges, leaves the office of his lawyers in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
Carlos Ghosn, second from left in a blue hat, walks out of the Tokyo Detention House on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
East Asia

Lawyer for ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn sorry for tarnishing his reputation with ‘amateur’ disguise idea

  • Ghosn sparked confusion after walking out of jail in a construction worker’s uniform
  • Lawyer Takashi Takano said the bizarre get-up was a bid to protect Ghosn’s privacy. He apologised for causing “tangible and intangible damage”
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:09pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:09pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Carlos Ghosn, second from left in a blue hat, walks out of the Tokyo Detention House on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
