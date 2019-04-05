Japanese Emperor Akihito in November 1990. Photo: AFP
New Japanese emperor reminds a nation of its lost economic boom when there was ‘money dripping off trees’
- Landowners made a fortune and bankers had more business than they could handle
- It all came crashing down when inflated property prices collapsed and the bubble burst in the 1990s
Topic | Japan
Japanese Emperor Akihito in November 1990. Photo: AFP
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AFP
Japan names new imperial ‘Reiwa’ era, signalling a ‘new mindset’ as abdication approaches
- Japan’s new era name is the first adaptation from a Japanese classic, unlike the previous ones in use that were all based on Chinese classics
- Emperor Akihito will step down at the end of April and his son Crown Prince Naruhito will assume the throne on May 1
Topic | Japan
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AFP