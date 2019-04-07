The site’s construction has been closely overseen by leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
Kim Jong-un delays grand opening of massive North Korean beach resort by a year
- Giant seaside strip was initially expected to open this April, to mark the birthday anniversary of the country’s founder Kim Il-sung
- Analysts say sanctions have hampered efforts to secure materials needed to finish the vast beach complex
Topic | North Korea sanctions
The site’s construction has been closely overseen by leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters