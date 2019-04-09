Channels

Robert Holley. Picture by Twitter
East Asia

Popular South Korean TV commentator Robert Holley detained over methamphetamine use, says he has ‘a heavy heart’

  • His arrest, days after two members of powerful business families were targeted, highlights the renewed attention being paid by authorities to drug use
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 12:55pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:14pm, 9 Apr, 2019

When performing on stage, K-pop acts such as Red Velvet are hyper-sexualised, wearing skimpy clothes and dancing provocatively. Yet off-stage they present a squeaky-clean image.
What K-pop sex-and-drug scandals say about the dark reality that belies South Korea’s conservative values

  • K-pop stars’ squeaky clean image and raunchy performances have always been incongruous, and are increasingly out of sync with the modern world
  • Recent scandals reflect not only the dark side of the music industry, but of South Korea too
Korea Times

Korea Times  

Published: 10:00pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:54pm, 27 Mar, 2019

