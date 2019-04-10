North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Kim Jong-un gathers party leaders to discuss ‘tense situation’ as Mike Pompeo takes aim at North Korean ‘tyrant’
- Kim and Trump failed to reach agreement at their second summit in Hanoi on walking back Pyongyang’s nuclear programme
- Both sides expressed willingness to talk further and Trump has repeatedly said he maintains good relations with Kim
