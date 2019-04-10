Yellowcake is the concentrated powder that is the precursor state before uranium is fabricated for fuel or enriched to be used in a weapon. Photo: Handout
Japanese teen who traded uranium online and even processed it into yellowcake was just a ‘chemistry geek’, analyst says
- A vast amount of uranium ore is required to make even a tiny amount of fissile material, while the radioactivity in yellowcake uranium is still extremely low
Topic | Japan
Yellowcake is the concentrated powder that is the precursor state before uranium is fabricated for fuel or enriched to be used in a weapon. Photo: Handout
In the Tom Cruise science fiction action film Minority Report, based on a short story by American writer Philip K Dick, future society depends on three mutants, called “precogs”, to foresee crime before it occurs. Artificial intelligence technology, combined with facial recognition systems and big data analytics, now makes such a pre-crime capability available to law enforcement agencies. Photo: Handout
Minority Report-style crime prevention with artificial intelligence is fast becoming reality
- Improvements in detection technology have all but solved credit card fraud and spam email
- Security agencies are deploying AI to detect abnormal behaviour that may suggest malicious intent
Topic | Artificial intelligence
In the Tom Cruise science fiction action film Minority Report, based on a short story by American writer Philip K Dick, future society depends on three mutants, called “precogs”, to foresee crime before it occurs. Artificial intelligence technology, combined with facial recognition systems and big data analytics, now makes such a pre-crime capability available to law enforcement agencies. Photo: Handout