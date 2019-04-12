Channels

Choe Ryong-hae was named President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

North Korea replaces premier as Kim Jong-un consolidates power in major reshuffle

  • Choe Ryong-hae was named President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea
  • For the first time, state media referred to Kim as "supreme representative of all the Korean people"
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:59pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:59pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Choe Ryong-hae was named President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks on the phone with US President Donald Trump at the presidential Blue House in Seoul. Photo: AP
East Asia

How South Korea's Moon Jae-in plans to get Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un talking about nukes again

  • President Moon will meet the US leader on Wednesday to try to reignite negotiations between the US and North Korea
  • The South Korean leader wants the US to ease sanctions on the North in the hope Kim will agree to give up his nuclear arsenal and cease his weapons programme
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Published: 7:00pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:15pm, 8 Apr, 2019

South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks on the phone with US President Donald Trump at the presidential Blue House in Seoul. Photo: AP
