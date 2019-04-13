North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a family photo with newly-elected members of the leadership bodies of the state at the headquarters building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP/KCNA via KNS
Kim Jong-un gives US until end of year to come up with ‘acceptable conditions’ for third nuclear summit with Donald Trump
- North Korean leader said Washington’s style of ‘unilaterally pushing its demands does not fit us’ and needs to change
Topic | Kim Jong-un
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a family photo with newly-elected members of the leadership bodies of the state at the headquarters building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP/KCNA via KNS
US President Donald Trump speaks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during a in Hanoi on February 27. Photo: AFP
‘I enjoy being with the chairman’: Donald Trump floats idea of third North Korea summit after failed talks with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam
- US president says potential meetings to be discussed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House
- Broader sanctions on North Korea should ‘remain in place’, Trump says, but he opposes further tightening
Topic | Trump-Kim summit
US President Donald Trump speaks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during a in Hanoi on February 27. Photo: AFP