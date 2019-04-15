Soldiers pay tribute to the statues of former leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansu Hill to mark the Day of the Sun in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
North Koreans’ loyalty on show as thousands pay tribute to dynasty leaders on founder Kim Il-sung’s birthday
- North Koreans are taught from birth to revere the Kim family and the ceremonies surrounding such occasions are one of the ways in which authorities reinforce loyalty
