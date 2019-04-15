Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks on camera in Tokyo. Photo: Carlos Ghosn via AP
Lawyers for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn appeal to Supreme Court over extended detention
- On Friday the Tokyo District Court approved prosecutors’ request for an extension of Ghosn’s 10-day detention over fresh financial misconduct allegations
Carlos Ghosn will lose his last title at Nissan following extraordinary shareholders’ meeting
- Ghosn, detained in a Tokyo jail, will be replaced by Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard
- ‘It looks like Renault is now on the same page with Nissan,’ Tatsuo Yoshida, an analyst at Sawakami Asset Management, said
