SCMP
Ecstasy pills. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
East Asia

Japan professor accused of having students make ecstasy to further their ‘education’ ... but police can’t find the drugs

  • The MDMA allegedly produced has not been found and has ‘probably been discarded’
  • The 61-year-old university teachers faces up to 10 years jail if found guilty
Topic |   Drugs
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:58am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:11pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Vietnamese police arrange seized methamphetamine at a police station in Ho Chi Minh City after a huge drug bust in March. The latest bust was more than half a tonne. Photo AFP
Southeast Asia

Vietnam 600kg meth bust the latest in a string of big hauls as lawless ‘Golden Triangle’ and home-grown labs churn out narcotics

  • The one-party state is both a hub for drug use and also a popular thoroughfare for shipments of illicit narcotics
  • Opium and heroin are the drugs of choice among older users, but youngsters are increasingly turning to party drugs such as ecstasy, meth and ketamine which have flooded the market
Topic |   Vietnam
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:21pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:19pm, 16 Apr, 2019

