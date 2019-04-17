Members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS attend a press conference to introduce their new album on April 17. Photo: AP
K-pop boy band BTS pledge to spread the ‘power of love’ as album tops charts
- Band will tour its new album starting May 4 and 5 in Los Angeles, then on to Chicago, New Jersey, Sao Paulo, London, Paris, and Japan’s Osaka and Shizuoka
- The music video of the new track, titled Boy With Luv became the fastest YouTube video ever to garner 100 million views
Topic | K-pop idols
