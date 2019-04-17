The 2020 Tokyo Olympics sailing venue is at the Port of Shonan in Kanagawa Prefecture. Photo: Tokyo 2020 website
2020 Tokyo Olympics sailing venue would be an evacuation nightmare if a tsunami struck, says Japanese disaster expert
- Nobuaki Shimizu, a professor at Aichi Prefectural University, told local media emergency routes away from the coast were inadequate
- He estimated it would take thousands of spectators ‘at least one hour’ to reach the designated evacuation point for the area
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
