A view of what researchers of Beyond Parallel, a CSIS project, describe as the Radiochemistry Laboratory at the Yongbyon Nuclear Research Center in North Pyongan Province, North Korea. Photo: DigitalGlobe 2019 via Reuters
East Asia

Activity detected at North Korean nuclear site, US monitor says, prompting fears material could used for bomb

  • Center for Strategic and International Studies says satellite imagery shows five railcars near uranium enrichment facility and radiochemistry laboratory
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:55pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:55pm, 17 Apr, 2019

A view of what researchers of Beyond Parallel, a CSIS project, describe as the Radiochemistry Laboratory at the Yongbyon Nuclear Research Center in North Pyongan Province, North Korea. Photo: DigitalGlobe 2019 via Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Cabinet meeting in the Kremlin. Photo: Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Russia & Central Asia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un getting ready for first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin

  • Summit is likely to take place April 24 in Vladivostok, before Putin’s April 26-27 visit to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Topic |   North Korea
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 8:10pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Cabinet meeting in the Kremlin. Photo: Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
