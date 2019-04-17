A bridge connecting China and North Korea in the Chinese border town of Dandong. Photo: AP
Japan-made luxury goods, including cars formerly used by Chinese military, smuggled into North Korea over China border: report
- A list of banned luxury items, including vehicles believed to have been used by the People’s Liberation Army, were reportedly sneaked into North Korea in March
- The cars were smuggled over the border from the Chinese city of Dandong in March, Jiji Press reported
Topic | North Korea sanctions
